Devin Townsend discusses hair crimes throughout the years in hilarious new video

Devin Townsend discusses some of his haristyles over the years in an hilarious new video to promote his upcoming book Overexposed + underdeveloped:.

The new book, which will be published by Rocket 88 Books on October 17, acts as a successor and companion to 2017's Only Half There, and is a collection of Devin's personal and professional photographs from childhood in Canada through teen years in different bedrooms, on to his professional career and beyond parenthood, all the while showcasing the many faces and varied haircuts he's sported throughout the year.

"One of the things I really noticed was how awful my hairstyles have been over the years," Devin laughs in the video. "Now I'm like this, a bald guy, but prior to surrendering to the fact that maybe that's the only appropriate hairstyle for me at this point I went through a number of them."

As well early family photos, the book also featuresTownsend's brief stint as a model, his time with Steve Vai (including the now infamous Letterman ‘Green Room’ pics), live performance photos from all the bands he's been in, plus life on the road and in the studio with among others, Strapping Young Lad, Metallica’s Jason Newsted, the Devin Townsend Project, and various puppets.

Overexposed + underdeveloped: will be available in two editions, the Classic is a 224-page full colour hardback, the Signature is the book signed by Devin, in a slipcase, with a Dev artwork print created for the book.

Pre-order Overexposed + underdeveloped:.

(Image credit: Rocket 88)