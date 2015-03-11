Devilment appoint guitarist Junior

Devilment have named Sam S Junior as their new guitarist, replacing Daniel Finch.

Finch quit in December, following the band’s European tour supporting Lacuna Coil and Motionless In White. Sam S Junior has been brought in ahead of Devilment’s appearance at this weekend’s Hammerfest in Pwllheli, North Wales.

And the guitarist has already started writing material with the band for their second album.

The band say: “Writing for the follow-up to debut album The Great And Secret Show has already begun with new guitarist Sam S Junior, and promises to be a step-up from the previous material - which in all fairness, is pretty fucking good already.

“Welcome to the Werewolf Corps, Sam.”

Mainman Dani Filth recently started recording his vocal parts for the upcoming new Cradle Of Filth album. Meanwhile, Cradle were at the centre of a row over a museum exhibition in New Zealand which features their infamous ‘Jesus Is A Cunt’ t-shirt.