Devilment and Xerath join us on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we've got interviews from Xerath (not the mage from the video game, the band) and Dani Filth's new outfit Devilment.

We’ll also be spinning some of our favourites from from Amon Amarth, Bring Me The Horizon, Memphis May Fire, Jane’s Addiction, Baroness, Burgerkill and Iced Earth.

And we’ll be talking about the incredible news that the customised chopper Peter Fonda rode in the 1969 film Easy Rider is expected to fetch more than $1 million when it goes up for auction next month. Which is more than we got for our old car, and that got us thinking…

If you could own one piece of movie memorabilia and why, then what would it be? Wilding wants the Millenium Falcon so he can commute in less than twelve parsecs…

