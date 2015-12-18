Devil You Know aim to replace Soundwave

Devil You Know drummer John Sankey has launched a bid to replace the cancelled Soundwave touring festival of Australia.

The 2016 edition was called off by organiser AJ Maddah after he reported poor ticket sales. He’d already said the 2017 event wouldn’t take place.

Responsibility for refunds is in dispute, with Maddah saying seller Eventopia should cover repayments, while they say the opposite.

Now Australian Sankey has revealed plans for a festival to be called Legion. He tells TheMusic: “I’ve been mates with AJ for a really long time. We were devastated to hear the news.

“He did such an awesome job, and turned into one of the last places Aussies could hear great international and local metal bands.”

He adds: “We were planning on coming to Australia – so why not round up the guys and figure out a way to come anyway?”

Sankey aims to cover costs with a crowdfunding campaign, with any profit to be split between the acts who take part.

He says in his latest update: ”We are totally blown away by all the support and encouragement you guys have given us. As I’m sure everyone can imagine there’s a lot to try and organise, so we are going to put our heads down and work as quickly as possible over the next few days. In the meantime, spread the word.”

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon have told fans they are “gutted” that Soundwave is not going ahead and vowed to line up Australian dates for 2016.

BMTH say: “Soundwave was without a doubt the best touring festival we’ve ever been a part of and we are sad to see it go. For anyone hoping to catch us we are sorry, but don’t fret - we are working on our own headline tour to bring to you lot down under for sometime next year. It’s going to be a special one, so we will see you there.”

Devil You Know in Your Last Breath lyric video