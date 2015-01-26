Demis Roussos dies at 68

Former Aphrodite’s Child singer Demis Roussos – best known for his career as a solo artist – has died at the age of 68.

He’s confirmed to have passed away at the Hygeia Hospital in Athens, Greece, but his cause of death has not been reported.

Born and raised in Egypt, Roussos moved to Greece with his family and co-founded prog outfit Aphrodite’s Child in 1967 alongside keyboardist Vangelis, drummer Loukas Sideras and guitarist Silver Koulouris.

The band received most acclaim for third album 666, released in 1972 – it regularly appears in lists of the best 100 prog albums of all time and received acclaim for fourth track The Four Horsemen.

Roussos had continued to perform, with his next concert scheduled for March 12 in Moscow, Russia.