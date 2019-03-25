Delve into metal's dark side with an exclusive clip from Lords Of Chaos

An exclusive clip from the upcoming Lords Of Chaos movie is currently streaming exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Lords Of Chaos, directed by one-time Bathory drummer and celebrated video director Jonas Åkerlund, tells the story of Norwegian black metal band Mayhem, from the band's inception in 1984 through to the murder of co-founder Øystein ‘Euronymous’ Aarseth at the hands of his friend, bandmate and Burzum founder Varg Vikernes.

The movie will hit UK cinemas from March 29, but we have an exclusive clip for you to check out now, where the nascent, fractious relationship between Varg and Euronymous is introduced.

“I wanted to make a movie that humanises these characters,” Åkerlund told Metal Hammer. “Because all the documentaries and books that have come out depict monsters and demons. And the truth is that they were young boys. But they were very driven. They started bands, they recorded, they started their own labels, they started record stores, they burned down churches and killed people: it’s a lot of work.

"They were very young, driven children, basically, and I wanted to humanise them and portray young boys who really didn’t have anything to blame. They were not beaten up, they didn’t come from poor families, there was no real excuse for what they did.”