Deftones experimented when recording Gore

Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno says they recorded all 11 tracks on upcoming album Gore in sequence as an experiment.

Their eighth album is out on April 8 via Warner Bros Records – and Moreno says even before a single song was laid down in the studio, he had an idea how the album should be presented.

He tells Scuzz TV: “We had the batch of songs and I put them in a sequence of how I heard the record making sense at that point – even before it was recorded.

“We recorded it in sequence which was an experiment as we’ve never done anything like that. It was very much like recording something that was fluent from beginning to end. We really tried to put it together so it makes sense as a full album.

“I recorded my vocals in succession and built it that way from the ground up. It was a cool experiment that I feel worked.”

Earlier this month, the singer described guitarist Stephen Carpenter as the “odd man out” during the Gore sessions after Carpenter revealed he initially didn’t want to work on the record.

Deftones recently wrapped up a run of US shows in support of Gore. They’ll head back out on the road in May, including an appearance at the Download festival on June 11.

Check out Metal Hammer’s in-depth interview with Chino about Gore in the new issue.

Deftones Gore tracklist

Prayers/Triangles Acid Hologram Doomed User Geometric Headdress Hearts/Wires Pittura Infamante Xenon (L)mirl Gore Phantom Bride Rubicon

May 08: Kannapolis Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 15: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festoval, GA

May 21: Maryland Heights Pointfest, MO

Jun 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jun 04: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Milan Trezzo Sull’Adda Live Club, Italy

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Donington Download, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Aarhus NorthSide Festival, Denmark

Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland