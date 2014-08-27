Trending

Def Leppard set for UK NFL showdown

By News  

Band will play pre-game gig ahead of American Football kick-off at Wembley Stadium

Def Leppard will take to the field to perform at the first of this year’s NFL games at Wembley Stadium.

The Sheffield rockers will play the pre-game gig ahead of the American Football showdown between the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins on September 28 – one of three regular season NFL games to be played at Wembley during the upcoming 201415 season.

And frontman Joe Elliott says he “can’t wait” to experience the atmosphere at the annual International Series.

He says: “Having recently visited Wembley in May to watch Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final, I know what the atmosphere in the ground is like for ‘our’ football, so I’m really looking forward to performing before the NFL game – and soaking up the excitement of the match.”

Previous pre-game artists to play at the UK-based NFL games include Stereophonics, Goo-Goo Dolls and My Chemical Romance.

Def Leppard are currently on the road with Kiss in the US. The band will continue working on the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge following the tour’s conclusion.