Def Leppard list album tracks

Def Leppard have revealed the tracklist and artwork for their self-titled 10th album, set for release on November 30.

The follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge was written over an 18-month period and completed during the summer.

The song titles were released via an Instagram picture containing a list handwritten by frontman Joe Elliott.

Guitarist Phil Collen recently described the work as “probably the most diverse thing we’ve ever done,” adding: “I think it’s the best thing we’ve done since Hysteria – I really do. It’s the loudest rock guitars we’ve ever had.”

The band are currently touring North American and return to the UK in December with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders.

Tracklist

Let’s Go

Dangerous

Man Enough

We Belong

Invincible

Sea Of Love

Energized

All Time High

Battle Of My Own

Broke ‘N’ Brokenhearted

Forever Young

Last Dance

Wings Of An Angel

Blind Faith

Elliott hopes for long Def Lep album