Def Leppard list album tracks

Def Leppard have revealed the tracklist and artwork for their self-titled 10th album, set for release on November 30.
The follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge was written over an 18-month period and completed during the summer.
The song titles were released via an Instagram picture containing a list handwritten by frontman Joe Elliott.
Guitarist Phil Collen recently described the work as “probably the most diverse thing we’ve ever done,” adding: “I think it’s the best thing we’ve done since Hysteria – I really do. It’s the loudest rock guitars we’ve ever had.”
The band are currently touring North American and return to the UK in December with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders.
Tracklist
- Let’s Go
- Dangerous
- Man Enough
- We Belong
- Invincible
- Sea Of Love
- Energized
- All Time High
- Battle Of My Own
- Broke ‘N’ Brokenhearted
- Forever Young
- Last Dance
- Wings Of An Angel
- Blind Faith