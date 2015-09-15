Trending

Def Leppard list album tracks

By News  

Joe Elliott and co reveal titles on 14-song album, due on November 30

Def Leppard have revealed the tracklist and artwork for their self-titled 10th album, set for release on November 30.

The follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge was written over an 18-month period and completed during the summer.

The song titles were released via an Instagram picture containing a list handwritten by frontman Joe Elliott.

Guitarist Phil Collen recently described the work as “probably the most diverse thing we’ve ever done,” adding: “I think it’s the best thing we’ve done since Hysteria – I really do. It’s the loudest rock guitars we’ve ever had.”

The band are currently touring North American and return to the UK in December with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders.

Tracklist

  1. Let’s Go
  2. Dangerous
  3. Man Enough
  4. We Belong
  5. Invincible
  6. Sea Of Love
  7. Energized
  8. All Time High
  9. Battle Of My Own
  10. Broke ‘N’ Brokenhearted
  11. Forever Young
  12. Last Dance
  13. Wings Of An Angel
  14. Blind Faith

