Deep Purple drop clip from Jon Lord tribute

A video of Deep Purple performing Uncommon Man as part of the Celebrating Jon Lord show has been released.

The performance features on the Celebrating Jon Lord - At The Royal Albert Hall package which is available now on Blu-ray, DVD and CD.

The concert was record in April of this year and saw Deep Purple paying tribute to founding member Lord who passed away in 2012. They were joined by stars including Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman, Glenn Hughes, members of The Temperance Movement and former Whitesnake stalwarts Bernie Marsden and Micky Moody.

Lord was part of an annual London gathering of top musicians known as The Jam, which raised money for a charity called The Sunflower Jam.

After Lord’s death, the group decided to pay tribute by dedicating the 2014 jam to his memory and performing his music.

Ian Paice says: “It was like no concert I have ever played. To a person, everyone in the hall was there for a common purpose to honour a wonderful man and a great musician.”