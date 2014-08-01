Jon Lord tribute gets DVD release

A concert held in honour of the late Jon Lord and featuring some of the biggest names in rock is to be released on DVD.

Celebrating Jon Lord - At The Royal Albert Hall will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and CD on Friday, September 26. It features the full orchestra-backed show recorded in April of this year.

A trailer for the DVD can be seen below.

Among those paying tribute to the Deep Purple founder – who died in 2012 – were Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Rick Wakeman and Purple’s Ian Gillan and Ian Paice.

The tribute ended with a set from Deep Purple, for whom Lord was a virtuoso keyboard and organ player. As well as his rock credentials, Lord could boast an impressive knowledge of classical music and he worked as a composer throughout his career.

Lord was part of the annual London gathering of top musicians known as The Jam, which raised money for a charity called The Sunflower Jam. Members of the gathering included everyone from Robert Plant to Alice Cooper.

After Lord’s death, the group decided to pay tribute by dedicating the 2014 jam to his memory and performing his music.

Ian Paice says: “It was like no concert I have ever played. To a person, everyone in the hall was there for a common purpose to honour a wonderful man and a great musician.

“The Royal Albert Hall is fairly large venue and can be intimidating, but that evening it was more like a gathering of friends at their local, if slightly oversized, pub than a regular show.

“I believe all the artists, the people in the audience and even the crew helping to make the show work, felt the difference that night.”