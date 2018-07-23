Deep Purple classics set for purple vinyl release

A collection of eight Deep Purple albums are to be reissued on purple vinyl on September 7 via Universal Music Group.

Machine Head, Who Do We Think We Are?, Burn, Stormbringer and Come Taste The Band will be joined by live cuts Made In Japan, Made In Europe and Last Concert In Japan which have all been remastered at Abbey Road Studios and will be pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

They’ll be presented with replicate artwork to match the original released and each will come with a download code.

Deep Purple’s Ian Paice says: “These albums were recorded in the ‘analogue age’ before digital CDs. We went from recording tape to master cutting room to pressing plant – all of these mechanical processes.

"It’s right that the listener should have the choice to listen to them via another mechanical process. By placing a needle on an album on a turntable.”

Earlier this month, Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan said he thought it was now “too late” to reunite with guitarist Ritchie Blackmore.

He added: “We're so close to the end now – within a year or two, three, four. Who knows? But it's close. And I think probably, as Ian Paice said, we're happy now. It stopped raining. The sun's shining. Let's enjoy it.”

Deep Purple will head out on the road again from next month on The Long Goodbye Tour. The band’s latest album is Infinite, which was released last year.