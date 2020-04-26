DeeExpus return with first new song in seven years

British prog rockers DeeExpus have returned to active duty by releasing their first new song in seven years. The band posted Bridges, with a lockdown style video, on their You Tube channel earlier this week. You can watch the video for Bridges in full below.

In a statement on the band's website they say: "After a 7 year hiatus the DeeExpus boys are back with a new song exclusively on YouTube. Making the best out of a bad situation being locked down, Andy, Hen, Micky, Dave and Mike spent the best part of two weeks writing and recording parts for a brand new song Bridges."

Bridges features band leader Andy Ditchfield on vocal and guitar, Henry Rogers on drums, Mike Varty on keyboards, Michael McCrystal on guitar and Dave Anderson on bass.

DeeExpus are currently working on their as yet untitled third album. The band released their last album, The King Of Number 33 which featured Marillion's Mark Kelly and Nik Kershaw in 2012.