Dee Snider pours scorn on Ozzy and Motley Crue retirement 'bullshit': "I’m tired of buying No More Tours shirts and seeing people signing contracts in blood and then they show up three years later"

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has hit out at artists who've gone back on their word when it comes to retirement plans and 'farewell' tours.

Speaking to Irish music website eonmusic ahead of his band's one-off reunion performance for their induction into the Metal Hall of Fame on January 26, Snider was adamant that the group's one-night-only return should not be interpreted as a precursor for a full reformation, and threw in a barbed comment about some of his peers backtracking on previous declarations to fans, which he called out as "bullshit."



"I've said when people retire they should leave the stage," Snider told the website. "I’m tired of buying ‘No More Tours’ shirts and seeing people signing contracts in blood and then they show up three years later. I don’t believe in that bullshit."



"But you know, it’s fun," Snider added, in reference to the group's fleeting return. "I love these guys, and that was one of the best things about reuniting was becoming friends again, and we are friends."

Twisted Sister played You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll, Under The Blade, and We're Not Gonna To Take It at the metal awards ceremony, which was held in Agoura Hills, California. Sitting in for the late A.J. Pero, the group were joined on drums by Mike Portnoy, who expressed his delight at being a part of the performance.



“It’s definitely wild," he told eonmusic. "I mean, there’s a picture of me in my high school yearbook wearing a Twisted Sister shirt, so it’s pretty cool."

Watch footage of the gig below, shot by Baby Gorilla TV.

Snider spoke recently to US metal personality Full Metal Jackie about some activities that he will be involved in over the coming year.

The singer says, "In 2023, I'm releasing my first novel, a fictional novel called Frats.... it's nothing to do with rock 'n' roll either. I'm also directing my first movie, one I've written called My Enemy's Enemy. I was supposed to be directing it last year, but it's going in that direction."

"The fiction novel is a '70s period piece coming of age story, but it's all about toxic masculinity and growing up in a very toxic environment and how it affects people.



"I'm involved with two animated kids shows," he added, with a laugh. "I have to laugh because if you had told me 40 years ago that one day I'm going to be making animated kids' shows, I would've literally had a fist fight with you."