Dee Snider hooks up with Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher on Time To Choose

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has released a new single, Time To Choose. Lifted from Snider's upcoming album Leave A Scar, it follows the release last month of I Gotta Rock (Again) and features the dulcet tones of Cannibal Corpse frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher.

"Time To Choose deals with a subject I've addressed often over the course of my writing career: good vs. evil (see Burn In Hell [Twisted Sister track from 1984]). Given the heaviness of this track, I felt adding George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher's voice to this would drive home the seriousness of the choices we make. I was honoured when he agreed to contribute his incredibly powerful voice."

Leave A Scar will be released on July 30 via Napalm Records on a variety of formats, and is the follow-up to 2018's For The Love Of Metal.

“By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process," says Snider. "I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose."

Back in 2016, Snider apologised to Cannibal Corpse after calling their debut album “vulgar and disgusting” in an interview with Noisy. But after later being called out on Twitter by former Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes, Snider backed down.

Barnes said: “I’ve been a fan since ‘84 and to hear that you were so judgmental to throw our CD in the trash. Dude, you stood up against censorship."

Snider responded: “I apologise to Chris Barnes and Cannibal Corpse for what I said. Could have made my point without it. As Chris said, ‘It was a dick move.’"

Leave A Scar tracklist

1) I Gotta Rock (Again)

2) All Or Nothing More

3) Down But Never Out

4) Before I Go

5) Open Season

6) Silent Battles

7) Crying For Your Life

8) In For The Kill

9) Time To Choose

10) S.H.E.

11) The Reckoning

12) Stand