Dee Snider backs petition to have AC/DC play Super Bowl half-time show

A petition has been started to get AC/DC to play at the Super Bowl’s prestigious half-time show.

Rock fan Gina Dilecce started the campaign to get some “real metal” to take centre stage at the NFL’s annual event, which in recent years has been dominated by mainstream artists including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Katy Perry.

And Dilecce has garnered the support of former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who has been urging rock fans to sign the petition on social media.

Putting her case forward, Dilecce says: “It’s been a while since we’ve had some real metal play the half-time show for the Super Bowl.

“Don’t get me wrong, all music artists have done a great job and should play the show, but we all need a turn. It’s time for some rock and roll! And who better than AC/DC to play?

“They are coming back together, making a new album and possibly touring again. This would be perfect! Come together, metalheads and get this going! Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is with us!”

Snider, who has been calling for rock music to be properly represented at the Super Bowl since before this year’s event, has been calling on fans to back the petition on Twitter and also filmed a direct message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Instagram.

Snider says: “There are a lot of bands that are stadium worthy and a lot of bands that have sold hundreds of millions of records, but the one band that I think has such crossover appeal to so many people in all genres is AC/DC.”

“You play so many of their songs at every single game – and the band is reuniting with a new album, they’re going to be touring again and they would bring down the house.”

There’s been no official word from inside the AC/DC camp as to their future plans, although Snider said in December that a new AC/DC album was on the way and would feature tracks recorded by the late Malcolm Young along with "all four surviving members”

Last month, Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire said that AC/DC were poised to release a new album in “February or March” and also reported the band would tour later this year.

To back the campaign, visit the online petition.