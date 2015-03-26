Decline trilogy gets box set release

Penelope Spheeris’ iconic documentaries focusing on the US punk and metal scene are to be released as a box set in on June 30.

The original Decline Of Western Civilization was released in 1980 and highlighted the hardcore-punk scene in Los Angeles.

Second instalment The Decline Of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years followed in 1988 featuring artists including Megadeth, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Faster Pussycat, Poison and Kiss. It famously featured WASP guitarist Chris Holmes drinking in his mother’s pool and Ozzy Osbourne cooking bacon in a leopard-print dressing gown.

The final film followed 10 years later and concentrated on homeless gutter punks in LA.

Spheeris says: “I’m so grateful to the fans of these films and the bands that appeared in them for their loyalty and patience. This is my life’s work. I like to think that when I go to my grave, The Decline is what I’ll be remembered for.”

The anthology will be released on DVD and Blu-ray via Shout! Factory and comes with a bonus disc featuring a commentary by Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl, previously unreleased footage, performances, interviews and the original trailers. A 40-page book will also be bundled with the package.