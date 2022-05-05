Watch an actual death metal band soundtrack the Pittsburgh Marathon as it happened

We say this as people who get wiped out even thinking about running for a bus, but marathons do not look like a whole heap of fun. Still, if there’s one thing that could maybe tempt us to run 26 miles, it’s having a death metal playing along live while we do it.

That’s precisely what happened at the recent Pittsburgh Marathon, when local death metal band Leprosy rocked up to encourage the runners with a little motivational noise for five solid hours.

In a social media post ahead of the event, the band said: “We were thinking, ‘how can we motivate health & exercise with a BOAT LOAD OF METAL in our beloved town!!… After much brainstorming we decided what would be better than to perform our family friendly metal favorites at the 2022 PITTSBURGH MARATHON.”

Local journalist Stephanie Strasburg was there to capture the band ripping through their set.

"When people ask me why I love Pittsburgh I will refer them to this video of a local death metal band (Leprosy) playing for the Pittsburgh Marathon between thunderstorms after getting flooded out of their planned marathon spot by a clogged sewer drain,” tweeted Strasburg.

Watch a killer 23-second clip of Leprosy’s set below - including a couple of runners hi-fiving singer PJ Colligan.