Spinal Tap and Bad News set a very high bar for metal-related comedy, but a new Canadian film hopes to muscle in on some of that none-more-black territory. Deaner '89 tells the back story of Manatoban hockey-prodigy-turned-heavy-metal-superstar Dean Murdoch, a.k.a. the Deaner, a.k.a. the Governor of Givin’r (played by Paul Spence), a character whose story will be familiar to those north of the border via his appearances in two earlier movies.

"Canadian rockers, your favourite headbanger is back in Deaner ‘89!" exclaim the filmmakers in a statement. "It's 1989 and Paul Spence (Fubar and Fubar 2) brings us his legendary character Dean Murdoch as a teenager growing up in suburban Manitoba.

"Captain of the hockey team, with a pretty girlfriend and a great adoptive family – he's got it all until a gnarly trunk of his recently deceased birth father's belongings arrives. Deaner's life changes when he learns about his heritage and identity in one fell swoop."

The trailer shows Murdoch opening a dusty trunk filled with his late father's possessions, which include a number of heavy metal albums. This discovery sets him on the obligatory journey of discovery that features an introduction to beer shotgunning, some fighting, a road trip, and a live performance in front of a Dokken backdrop.

"The sound of metal," Deaner tells the filmmakers. "It was fucking calling me."

Appearing alongside Spence in the title role are Will Sasso (CBS’s Young Sheldon, The Throwback), Mary Walsh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), and a cameo from Kids in the Hall’s Kevin McDonald.

"You’ll laugh your ass off with this charming, hilarious origin story!" say the filmmakers. But then they would. Deaner '89 opens nationally in Canada on September 6.

