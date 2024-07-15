"I had to metal my way out of town": Someone's made a film about a hockey-playing, Dokken-loving metalhead and we're definitely up for it

By
( )
published

The trailer for Deaner '89 is online now

Screengrab from Deaner 89
(Image credit: Eagle Vision)

Spinal Tap and Bad News set a very high bar for metal-related comedy, but a new Canadian film hopes to muscle in on some of that none-more-black territory. Deaner '89 tells the back story of Manatoban hockey-prodigy-turned-heavy-metal-superstar Dean Murdoch, a.k.a. the Deaner, a.k.a. the Governor of Givin’r (played by Paul Spence), a character whose story will be familiar to those north of the border via his appearances in two earlier movies.    

"Canadian rockers, your favourite headbanger is back in Deaner ‘89!" exclaim the filmmakers in a statement. "It's 1989 and Paul Spence (Fubar and Fubar 2) brings us his legendary character Dean Murdoch as a teenager growing up in suburban Manitoba. 

"Captain of the hockey team, with a pretty girlfriend and a great adoptive family – he's got it all until a gnarly trunk of his recently deceased birth father's belongings arrives. Deaner's life changes when he learns about his heritage and identity in one fell swoop."

The trailer shows Murdoch opening a dusty trunk filled with his late father's possessions, which include a number of heavy metal albums. This discovery sets him on the obligatory journey of discovery that features an introduction to beer shotgunning, some fighting, a road trip, and a live performance in front of a Dokken backdrop. 

"The sound of metal," Deaner tells the filmmakers. "It was fucking calling me."

Appearing alongside Spence in the title role are Will Sasso (CBS’s Young Sheldon, The Throwback), Mary Walsh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), and a cameo from Kids in the Hall’s Kevin McDonald. 

"You’ll laugh your ass off with this charming, hilarious origin story!" say the filmmakers. But then they would. Deaner '89 opens nationally in Canada on September 6. 

DEANER '89 | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube DEANER '89 | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  