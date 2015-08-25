Deafheaven stream Brought To The Water

Deafheaven have issued a stream of their track Brought To The Water.

It’s the first song they’ve revealed from third album New Bermuda, which will be released on October 2 via Anti- Records.

Singer George Clarke says: “We wanted to share Brought To The Water first because it gives a good idea of the overall sonic tone of the record.

“It really evokes feelings that come with uprooting and throwing oneself into the complacent, monotonous routine of adulthood.”

Clarke’s joined on the follow-up to 2013’s Sunbather by drummer Daniel Tracy, bassist Stephen Lee Clarke and guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra.

New Bermuda is now available to pre-order and they’ll head out on a North American tour in October.

New Bermuda tracklist

01. Brought To The Water 02. Luna 03. Baby Blue 04. Come Back 05. Gifts For The Earth

Oct 15: San Diego The Casbah, CA Oct 16: Pomona The Glass House, CA Oct 17: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA Oct 19: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR Oct 20: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC Oct 21: Seattle Neumos, WA Oct 23: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT Oct 24: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO Oct 25: Lawrence The Granada, KS Oct 26: St. Louis The Ready Room, MO Oct 28: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN Oct 29: MadisonHigh Noon Saloon, WI Oct 30: Chicago Metro, IL Oct 31: Detroit Shelter at St. Andrews, MI Nov 01: Toronto Opera House, ON Nov 02: Montreal Club Soda, QB Nov 03: Boston Royale, MA Nov 05: New York Webster Hall, NY Nov 06: Washington The Howard Theatre, DC Nov 07: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA Nov 08: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC Nov 10: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA Nov 11: Orlando The Social, FL Nov 13: Houston Warehouse Live Studio, TX Nov 14: Austin Mohawk, TX Nov 15: Dallas Trees, TX Nov 17 Albuquerque Sister, NM Nov 18: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ Nov 20: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA Nov 21: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA