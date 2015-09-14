Deaf Havana set for UK winter tour

Deaf Havana have announced a short run of UK winter dates at intimate venues.

The Norfolk rockers kick off the five-date tour in Leeds on November 19. They have been writing the follow-up to 2013’s Old Souls and report that they have come up with their “most dynamic” music to date, although no release date has been confirmed.

Deaf Havana say: “We’ve found a new direction in our sound but one that was completely unforced, that’s just how the songs come out. It’s the darkest, most honest, most dynamic music we’ve ever written. We’ve never felt this together as a band and we’re all raring to get it started.”

DEAF HAVANA UK TOUR 2015

Nov 19: Leeds The Wardrobe

Nov 20: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

Nov 21: Dundee Buskers

Nov 22: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Nov 23: London Islington Assembly Hall

Video: Deaf Havana - 22