Deadly Circus Fire in race for funds

Deadly Circus Fire are facing a race against time to secure crowdfunding for their second album.

The follow-up to acclaimed debut The King And The Bishop has been recorded and it’s in the process of being mixed – and they’ve released a video for lead track House Of Plagues by way of a taster.

The London four-piece need to raise £10,000 to pay for the project. Their campaign runs for another 22 days, and they’re £8000 short – and due to the terms of their Pledge campaign, no money will be collected unless the full amount is promised by fans.

Guitarist Save Addario tells Prog: “It’s all or nothing and time is running out. If we make it, the album will be released to pledgers around November 24. The public released has been scheduled for early 2015. And if we exceed the target, 10% of any money after that will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“So you can help make our second album a reality – and help a very worthy cause at the same time.”

Pledge points start at £8 and include signed CDs, DJ sets, VIP tickets and other items. Find out more.