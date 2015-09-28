Dead Daisies man Fortus hurt in motorbike crash

The Dead Daisies will be without Richard Fortus on their upcoming Australian tour after the guitarist was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.

Fortus, who is also a member of Guns N’ Roses, suffered multiple broken bones and a lacerated liver, but says he will make a full recovery and that he’ll be back onboard for the band’s scheduled appearance on the Kiss Kruise, which sets sail from Miami on October 30. His place for the Australia and New Zealand dates will be filled by Dave Leslie from Aussie band The Baby Animals.

Fortus says: “On September 17, I was involved in a motorcycle accident. As a result, I broke my shoulder blade, collar bone, six ribs, a toe, I have a bruised lung, lacerated liver and a concussion.

“Amazingly, my doctors have assured me that I will make a full recovery. I have never missed a show in my entire career and unfortunately, I will have to miss the entire Australian and New Zealand leg of this tour. I am devastated that I will not be able to play for the Australian and New Zealand fans, who have been so supportive and loyal.

“I am healing quickly and getting stronger by the day. I’m looking forward to rejoining the Daisies for the Kiss Kruise as well as the Whitesnake tour and our own tour of the UK and France.”

The Dead Daisies released their second album Revolución earlier this year.