David Pajo thanks fans after suicide drama

Former Zwan guitarist David Pajo has thanked fans for their support after he survived a suicide attempt.

He told fans via Instagram last week that he was going to take his own life after a painful split with a long-term partner. But he was rescued by emergency workers after fans alerted the authorities.

Pajo, who has worked with Slint, Interpol and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs as well as Billy Corgan’s short-lived group Zwan, later posted an image from a hospital bed in which injuries to his neck can be clearly seen.

He has since posted another message on Instagram. He says: “I have no words to express how thankful I am for all the love and messages I and my parents and brother have received from strangers and friends everywhere.

“Thirty-six hours ago I was so alone, alone for so long, I had nothing. Now I have an army of love and strength behind me bound together by whatever.

“I died and came back, got a second chance I never wanted but was given it anyway. So you are stuck with me. Thank you so much.”