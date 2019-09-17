Trending

David Lee Roth says he doesn’t know what’s next for Van Halen

As he prepares for his Las Vegas residency, David Lee Roth reports he's unsure about what's going on in Van Halen

David Lee Roth says he’s unsure what’s going on with Van Halen after years of inactivity.

Former bassist Michael Anthony revealed in the summer that there was talk of a Van Halen reunion tour taking place, only for those plans to be scrapped.

And in a new interview with the Van Halen News Desk about his upcoming Las Vegas residency, vocalist David Lee Roth says he unsure about what's next for the band.

He says: “Four summers have gone by – and for a singer, that’s paralysing. Like a boxer or a tap dancer, I am dependent upon my whole rig. My whole body.

“Perhaps playing a guitar or piano with your hands is a bit more forgiving over the years. If you come and watch me now, I’m 65 going on 23. If you saw my x-rays, I’m 65 going on 80!

“I’ve paid a price for the time off, frankly. Enough said there. I hope the best for the fellas, but I don’t know what’s coming up with Van Halen.

“It’s time for me to use whatever talents and skills I have. I’m betting the rent on it.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Rhino Records would release a Van Halen vinyl box set feature 13, 7-inch singles that were originally released for the Japanese market between 1978 and 1984.

