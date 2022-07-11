David Lee Roth releases new piano ballad, Pointing at the Moon

David Lee Roth, who recently hinted that he may come out of retirement after only six months, has released a brand new song titled Pointing at the Moon.

The mellow acoustic track, which features the singer backed only with a piano and a guitar, was announced by the singer via his social media channels, alongside artwork which he'd painted himself.

The Van Halen frontman – who has not released a solo album since 2003's Diamond Dave – has made a number of songs available in the past couple of years as part of his 17-chapter "immersive interactive audio and visual comic" called The Roth Project. The songs Giddy Up, Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill, Alligator Pants, Lo-Rez Sunset, and Manda Bala were co-written with John 5 several years ago at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood.

It is not known who has collaborated with the vocalist on this new song, but you can listen to below and hazard a guess, by all means:

In a recent interview on Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, John 5 revealed that he only learns of a song's release when everyone else does.

"I don't get a notice, which is funny," said the guitarist. "There's a song that I just can't wait for Dave to release called Nothing Could Have Stopped Us and it's about Van Halen," he revealed. "It's my favourite song that I've ever done with Dave, and it is beautiful. I don't know why he's not releasing that one yet. And I just can't wait for people to hear that one. It's just absolutely wonderful."