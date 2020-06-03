Megadeth camp feels like new album is the perfect follow-up to Dystopia

David Ellefson has given an update on how the new Megadeth album is progressing.

Last month, vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine checked in from his home studio in Nashville to reveal he was recording vocals for what will be the band’s 16th studio album.

And asked by Rockin Metal Revival’s Just The Talk about the status of the band, Ellefson says everyone in the Megadeth camp feels the record “is absolutely a perfect follow-up for Dystopia.”

Ellefson says: “We were scheduled to be in the studio at the end of March recording the new album. It's primarily written and ready to go. We were scheduled to do that and then of course things started shutting down and that had to be pushed back.

“So we’re now rescheduling to get in the studio, particularly for me and Dirk Verbeuren to cut the bass and drum tracks. From there, we'll continue to build the songs. But the tunes are there and it's in motion. It's taken almost three years to write it, but it's great.

“I hate to sound boastful and talk too much about it until it comes out, because it's still in within a formative phase, but we're really happy with it. The management's really happy with it, the inner sanctum of our staff we let weigh in on it – everybody's very stoked. They feel it is absolutely a perfect follow-up for Dystopia.”

Last month, Megadeth were forced to postpone their North American summer tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. The dates will not take place in 2021, with further details to be revealed in due course.