David Crosby will pay $3million to jogger he hit while driving

David Crosby will pay $3 million in damages to a jogger he hit while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, court papers have claimed.

Police initially reported that booze or drugs did not play a part in the 2015 incident, which saw 46-year-old Jose Luquin suffer multiple broken bones and various cuts in the incident before being airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

But court papers include a claim from Luquin’s lawyer that the incident happened “as a direct and proximate result of defendant’s compromised and debilitated physical and mental condition due to ingesting alcohol and/or prescription drugs and/or non-prescription drugs and/or other intoxicants and or hallucinogens.”

Luquin was jogging with his son at the time, who avoided injury.

Court records show that Crosby, 74, will pay $2,950,000 to Luquin and $50,000 to his son, according to Cal Coast News.

At the time, Crosby said he’d been blinded by the sun when he hit Luquin with his Tesla. Officers did not carry out roadside drug or alcohol tests.

California Highway Patrol spokesman J Ortega said: “Officer at the scene determined alcohol was not a factor and there was no further investigation into alcohol or drug use.”

David Crosby takes aim at ‘inaccuracies’ in Graham Nash book