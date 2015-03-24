David Crosby hits jogger in car crash

David Crosby has been involved in a car crash that resulted in a jogger being airlifted to hospital.

Crosby, 73, was driving at 55mph through the California wine region on Sunday when his Tesla collided with the jogger, KEYT reports.

California Highway Patrol said that Jose Jimenez, 46, suffered multiple broken bones and various cuts in the incident. Although he was taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara by helicopter, his injuries were not life-threatening.

The jogger was with his son at the time, although the son was not hurt.

Crosby’s public relations manager, Michael Jensen, says: “David Crosby is obviously very upset that he accidentally hit anyone. And, based off of initial reports, he is relieved that the injuries to the gentleman were not life-threatening. He wishes the jogger a very speedy recovery.”

Police said sun glare may have played a part in the accident and added that Crosby stopped immediately to help. Drugs or alcohol played no part, officers added.