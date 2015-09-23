David Bowie writes TV theme

David Bowie has written the theme tune for upcoming crime drama series The Last Panthers.

It’s the first time he’s written for film or TV in two decades – and the result is described as “dark, brooding, beautiful and sentimental.”

Series producer Johan Renck says: “I was looking for one of the icons of my youth to write the music for the title sequence – but I was presented with a god.

“His first response was precise, engaged and curious. The piece he laid before us embodied every aspect of our characters, and the series itself.”

The Last Panthers, starring John Hurt, is to be broadcast on Sky Atlantic during the autumn. Bowie recently confirmed a second collaboration on a SpongeBob Squarepants project, after contributing to a musical based on The Man Who Fell To Earth, his 1976 movie.