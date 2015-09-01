Bowie goes back to SpongeBob

David Bowie is to contribute to a Broadway musical based on cartoon character SpongeBob Squarepants.

Entertainment Weekly report the show will also include material written by Aerosmith men Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, the Flaming Lips, Panic! At The Disco, They Might Be Giants and others.

It’s not the first time Bowie has interacted with SpongeBob – he played the character of Lord Royal Highness of Atlantis in 2007 movie SpongeBob’s Atlantis SquarePantis.

The musical launches in Chicago on June 7 next year for a month-long run before moving to New York’s Broadway later that year.

Director Tina Landau says: “I was drawn to this project not only for its wild theatrical possibility, but also because I felt SpongeBob, at its core, is a layered and hilarious ensemble comedy,

“We’re taking our leads from the TV show but this is an original story, with an original design approach, and original songs written just for the occasion by an amazing array of songwriters.”

Bowie is also contributing to musical Lazarus, based on the character he played in 1976 movie The Man Who Fell To Earth.

