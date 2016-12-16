Trending

David Bowie voted the UK's favourite musician

By Classic Rock  

David Bowie tops poll of British people's favourite male musician – with Kate Bush coming 2nd in women's category

A picture of the late David Bowie
David Bowie
(Image: © Getty)

David Bowie has been voted the UK’s favourite musician.

A poll of 2000 people commissioned by CamRate saw the late David Bowie named the nation’s most popular male musician, with the top 20 list also featuring Elvis Presley, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash and Eric Clapton.

CamRate asked 2000 Brits to name their favourite actors and musicians, with Adele being named top of the women’s category, followed by Kate Bush in second place.

Rock and metal fan Lady Gaga came 10th in the women’s list.

A spokesperson from CamRate says: “In 2016 the UK is as mad about celebs as ever. We love to love them, too.

“Celebrity culture is a big part of modern life for most and we are all influenced by the works of these great public figures.”

The top 20 male musicians list can be seen in full below.

Bowie died in January of this year at the age 69 after a battle with cancer.

The UK’s top 20 male musicians according to CamRate

  1. David Bowie
  2. Elvis Presley
  3. Ed Sheeran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Bruce Springsteen
  6. Michael Buble
  7. Sir Elton John
  8. Rod Stewart
  9. Bob Dylan
  10. Frank Sinatra
  11. Johnny Cash
  12. Bruno Mars
  13. Meat Loaf
  14. Eric Clapton
  15. Sir Paul McCartney
  16. Justin Timberlake
  17. Sir Cliff Richard
  18. Justin Bieber
  19. Bryan Adams
  20. Prince

