David Bowie voted the UK's favourite musician

David Bowie has been voted the UK’s favourite musician.

A poll of 2000 people commissioned by CamRate saw the late David Bowie named the nation’s most popular male musician, with the top 20 list also featuring Elvis Presley, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash and Eric Clapton.

CamRate asked 2000 Brits to name their favourite actors and musicians, with Adele being named top of the women’s category, followed by Kate Bush in second place.

Rock and metal fan Lady Gaga came 10th in the women’s list.

A spokesperson from CamRate says: “In 2016 the UK is as mad about celebs as ever. We love to love them, too.

“Celebrity culture is a big part of modern life for most and we are all influenced by the works of these great public figures.”

The top 20 male musicians list can be seen in full below.

Bowie died in January of this year at the age 69 after a battle with cancer.

The UK’s top 20 male musicians according to CamRate

David Bowie Elvis Presley Ed Sheeran Michael Jackson Bruce Springsteen Michael Buble Sir Elton John Rod Stewart Bob Dylan Frank Sinatra Johnny Cash Bruno Mars Meat Loaf Eric Clapton Sir Paul McCartney Justin Timberlake Sir Cliff Richard Justin Bieber Bryan Adams Prince

David Bowie Remembered