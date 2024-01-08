Four Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie B-side tracks will arrive on Record Store Day as part of the new Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth) LP

Four B-side David Bowie tracks are set to be released on this year's Record Store Day as part of the upcoming new album, Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth).

The announcement arrives on what would have been the late musician's 77th birthday (January 8).

The songs were originally recorded at Trident Studios in 1971 during The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars sessions, however didn't make the final cut for the official album.

They include a cover of Chuck Berry's Round And Round, a track which was initially released in 1973 as a B-side to the single Drive-In Saturday, as well as a cover of Jacques Brel’s 1964 song Amsterdam, which would later appear as the B-side to 1973's Sorrow.

The remaining two songs consist of non-album fan-favourites Holy Holy and Velvet Goldmine, the latter track of which has been considered a lost Ziggy-era classic, often referred to by Bowie as He’s A Goldmine or She’s A Goldmine.

The four tracks will sit alongside iconic tunes such as Lady Stardust and Moonage Daydream, however arranged in a new order from the original album's tracklisting.

Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth) will be released as a limited edition vinyl on April 20, 2024 (Record Store Day) via Parlophone Records.

View the album artwork and track list below:

Side 1

Five Years

Soul Love

Moonage Daydream

Round And Round

Amsterdam

Side 2

Hang On To Yourself

Ziggy Stardust

Velvet Goldmine

Holy Holy

Star

Lady Stardust