David Bowie exhibition is coming to the palm of your hand

A new phone app will let fans get up close to hundreds of items that were featured in the David Bowie Is exhibition.

The exhibition drew more than two million people across 12 cities, making it the most visited touring event in the history of the V&A.

And, from January 8, 2019 – on what would have been Bowie’s 72nd birthday – fans will be able to download the augmented reality app on iOS and Android and enjoy the vast collection from the comfort of their homes.

A statement on the app reads: “The AR adaptation mirrors the physical exhibition through a sequence of audio-visual spaces through which the works and artifacts of Bowie’s life can be explored.

“3D renderings preserve and present his costumes and treasured objects such as musical scores, storyboards, handwritten lyrics, and even diary entries all in 360-degree detail, enabling intimate ‘behind the glass’ access rivalling that of the visitors to the original exhibit – enhanced by an immersive audio experience featuring Bowie’s music and narration, best experienced with headphones.”

In addition, the app will also include dozens of items that were not featured in the original exhibition, while a VR version is also currently being planned.

David Bowie Is ran from March 2013 until July 15 this year.