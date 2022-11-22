Dave Mustaine wants Slayer to reform for one more 'Big Four' concert

Dave Mustaine wants to be part of another concert in celebration of the 'Big Four', aka, the top thrash metal bands that are considered to be the godfathers of the genre, namely Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax.

For the Megadeth leader's plan to work however, LA metal heavyweights Slayer must "come out of retirement" and reform, with Tom Araya and Kerry King's band having already completed their farewell tour, and disbanded in 2019.

Speaking of the concert series, which was last held across 2010 and 2011, Mustaine tells Songfacts how he'd like to recruit a new quad of bands to perform alongside the original 'Big Four', as a sort of ceremony to "pass on the torch".

Although the frontman didn't classify who exactly he regards as the modern "big four", he noted previously in the interview how he views Arch Enemy's Michael Amott, Nevermore's Jeff Lumis, plus “the guys from Lamb of God and the guys from Trivium“ as admirable guitarists.

"I really think it's time for the guys in Metallica to step up, and us do one last round, see if we can get Slayer to come out of retirement and do a "Big 4 passing of the torch" to the new Big 4" he explains. "It would remain to be seen who they are, but I have a feeling it would include some of the players we already mentioned."

While elaborating on the possible logistics of the concert, Mustaine continues, “I think it would be really cool symbolically if we did something at like, the LA Coliseum, even if it’s one show and that’s it. Slayer is from Los Angeles, so it would probably make it more convenient for them to go home at night.

“I personally have been hoping for this for a while, and I keep asking and asking and asking. They’re just not into it. But that’s up to them.”

Judging by the fact that Mustaine's 'Big Four' concert idea has reared its head frequently over the last few years, and that his old pals Metallica, easily the biggest of the 'Big Four', aren't biting after his insistent "asking", we don't have too much confidence that the show will go ahead, but we're keeping our fingers crossed.