Dave Mustaine: The world is a beautiful place

Dave Mustaine says he thinks that “the world is a beautiful place.”

The Megadeth frontman has garnered a reputation for being one of the most divisive personalities in metal – but he says that many people falsely assume that he has a negative view of society

He tells KBAD 94.5: “A lot of people think I have a very negative view of the world. I think the world’s a beautiful place, but that there are bad people here, instead of some other people who are very pessimistic and think the world’s a bad place and that there’s only a few good people left.

“I try and go through my day, my job, my travels and just make people as happy as I possibly can. I’m not here to say, ‘Oh, the world’s gonna end,’ and all this kind of stuff.”

While he denies that their latest album Dystopia is the band’s commentary on current US affairs, he admits they use their music to educate fans.

He adds: “Part of the problem with people is they listen to what I say and they think I’m making a judgement. And what I’m doing is saying, ‘Look, here’s a situation. Find out for yourself. Get your own truth.’

“With our songs, we’ve always tried to educate our fans. I’ve never told anybody which way to vote, which way to think, which way to dress, which way to act – it’s always been, ‘Hey, here’s the moral at the end of the story.’”

The band are on tour until August, including an appearance at the Download festival in June.

Megadeth tour dates 2016

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Schaghticoke Rock ‘n Derby, NY

May 26: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Jun 05: Nijmegen FortaRock, The Netherlands

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Groningen Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 15: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Mustaine: Why I’m hated