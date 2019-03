The Dave Matthews Band have announced a four-date UK and Ireland tour starting in London on November 7.

They’ll headline Bluesfest at the O2 in London on November 7 before shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin – after a jaunt around mainland Europe. The shows will be the band’s first European dates since 2010.

The group will perform two full sets at each show, after a similar move in the US last year won widespread praise.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on February 13 via LiveNation.

AN EVENING WITH DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2015 UK TOUR

Nov 07: London The O2

Nov 08: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 11: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 13: Dublin 3Arena