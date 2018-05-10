Dave Grohl upstaged by 8-year-old drummer 'Little Fonzie'

Following last month's episode in Austin, Texas, when audience member Yayo "Kiss Guy" Sanchez clambered onstage and proceeded to blast his way through the Foo Fighters 1997 hit Monkey Wrench, Dave Grohl has been upstaged again.

The latest incident took place last weekend at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. All tour, Foos fans have been holding signs aloft, requesting invitations to join the band onstage, and the latest – dubbed "Little Fonzie" by Dave Grohl in honour of his stylish leather jacket and be-quiffed hair – was an eight-year-old sitting on his father's shoulders.

After clambering onstage, our hero made his way to the drum kit and started to solo. And, with applause ringing through the arena, he carried on. And on. And on.

"Hey Little Fonzie, can I have my concert back?" Grohl pleaded after his second attempt to halt the miniature sticksman in his tracks. "We're not a daycare," added drummer Taylor Hawkins, clearly eager to return to his kit. After finally backing away from the equipment, Little Fonzie was lured backstage with the promise of a Coca-Cola.

After this experience, it's unclear whether The Foo Fighters will persevere in their habit of inviting audience members onstage.

"Okay, you guys, no more signs," Grohl told the crowd. "No more 'We wanna jam with the Foos,' because you're never gonna fucking get better than Little Fonzie. He just smoked your ass!"