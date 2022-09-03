Watch a tearful Dave Grohl lead an emotional Times Like These during Foo Fighters' epic Taylor Hawkins tribute show

Tonight, September 3, Foo Fighters hosted the first of two huge Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in honour of their beloved drummer, who died earlier this year aged 50.

The show, held at Wembley Arena, featured a dizzying roll call of A-list special guests playing Foo Fighters hits and classic rock anthems, including appearances by AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Oasis' Liam Gallagher, Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182's Travis Barker and many, many more.

The night was filled with countless highlights, but undoubtedly, the most emotional performance of the evening came during its most candid moment, as a tearful Dave Grohl led a full-hearted crowd through a singalong of Foos classic Times Like These.

As the below footage shows, Grohl is clearly struggling to get through the track, eventually rallying with help of 80,000+ fans and his band (featuring Josh Freese on drums), who kick in for the final section of the song to produce a powerful and emotional finish to an amazing few minutes.

Watch the tear-jerking footage below.

Foo Fighters will host a second tribute show for Hawkins on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Guests for that show include Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler, Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Joe Elliott, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Level 42's Mark King and Lars Ulrich have been added to a lineup that includes Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, Patrick Wilson, and a special appearance by Chevy Metal.