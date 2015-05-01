Grohl's schooldays with Paul Stanley

Dave Grohl has told how he used to stare at a poster of Kiss before going to school – and now he chats with frontman Paul Stanley as the pair take their children to the same elementary.

The Foo Fighters mainman this week presented Stanley and Gene Simmons with an ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting. In his speech he paid tribute to the “superheroes” who inspired him to become a musician.

Grohl said: “With nuclear anticipation I let the needle drop on that legendary intro to Detroit Rock City. It filled my speakers and my imagination. I was now a member of the infamous Kiss army.

“Before long my room had become a fucking shrine. Every morning I would wake up in my tiny bedroom and take a good look at my superheroes before walking to school.

“They got me through those years and ultimately inspired me to follow this unreasonable dream of becoming a professional rock’n’roll musician.”

Grohl added that his love of Kiss remains, adding: “These days I still spend every morning before school with Paul Stanley… in the parking lot of our kids’ elementary school, chatting about Zeppelin, Electric Lady, touring and school fundraisers.

“I’d say that my unreasonable dream definitely came true.”

Foo Fighters will headline this year’s Glastonbury on July 24, while Kiss will wrap up Download on June 14.