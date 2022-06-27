Dave Grohl joins Paul McCartney for first public performance since Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined Paul McCartney onstage at Glastonbury Festival on June 25. It was the first time that Grohl had performed publicly since Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death on March 25 this year.

McCartney introduced Grohl as “my friend, your hero”, before Grohl walked onstage and said, “Hi Paul, how are you?”. The duo then launched into The Beatles’ I Saw Her Standing There, followed by Wings’ Band On The Run, which Foo Fighters have covered previously.

Grohl revealed to the audience that he’d made it to the legendary festival in Somerset despite two canceled flights.

“Well, I started on Wednesday,” he said. “Then the flight got canceled, back to the airport Thursday and then the flight got canceled, but I swear I would never miss being on stage with you right now.”

McCartney’s 38-song set also included Bruce Springsteen, who joined McCartney for a performance of his own song Glory Days, and the Beatles’ I Wanna Be Your Man. At the end of the set, both Springsteen and Grohl returned to the stage for the final song, The End.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London, and on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Hosted by the Foo Fighters with the Hawkins Family, the commemorative shows will "celebrate the memory and music of a rock legend", and feature a host of acts including members of Queen, Rush, Queens Of The Stone Age and more.