Dave Grohl invites blind child to play guitar on stage

Dave Grohl has developed something of a reputation for inviting young children up on stage during Foo Fighters' recent Concrete And Gold tour, but this weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota, Grohl stepped it up a notch with his heart-warming encounter with blind child Owen Anderson.

Spotting the 10-year-old Anderson in the crowd with his family, Grohl plucked the boy from the crowd and invited him and his parents to sit on the side of the stage for the duration of the show. At one point, Grohl took his guitar over to the child, allowing him to play a couple of riffs along with the rest of the band.

Commenting on a Consequence Of Sound post, Anderson's mother, Stacey, took to Facebook to confirm that "Owen is in fact blind, he also has autism, Crohn’s Disease and developmental disabilities.

"Owen loves concerts so much. He was definitely not tired, he likes to be held up front at most shows and we take turns hold him up so he can dance.

"Dave Grohl and all of the crew were incredibly kind to our family."

You can watch the full encounter below. For Owen playing guitar, skip to 3:10.