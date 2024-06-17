Guitarist Dave Foster steps down from Big Big Train

Big Big Train have announced that guitarist Dave Foster has stepped down from the band. He will make his final appearance with the band at this year's final Night Of The Prog Festival in Germany in July.

In a statement released at the weekend, Foster states, "Unfortunately both last year and later this year Big Big Train’s touring has clashed with my Steve Rothery Band commitments. Additionally, when the band toured in the United States a few months ago, logistics meant that it was necessary for me to sit out those shows. We have all concluded that these challenges are neither in my nor BBT’s best interests and therefore it makes sense for us to go our separate ways. I’m very proud of my involvement in the Common Ground, Welcome To The Planet and The Likes Of Us albums and will always treasure the memories of the shows that I played with the band in the UK and the Netherlands in 2022. While I’m sorry to be exiting Big Big Train, I will of course be rooting for the band’s continuing success."

Foster joined Big Big Train in 2020 and subsequently featured on the three aforementioned albums, Common Ground (2021), Welcome To The Planet (2022) and The Likes Of Us (2024) and early live dates with new singer Alberto Bravin.

"Dave is a great player and a wonderful personality and we’re very grateful to him for his contribution over the last few years to Big Big Train," adds bassist Greg Spawton. "He will always be part of the wider BBT family and we wish him the very best of luck in his future musical endeavours. While Dave’s live performances with Big Big Train have been limited by his other musical commitments and practicalities, we’re pleased that the stars and diaries do briefly align this summer. The Steve Rothery Band and Big Big Train are both playing on 21st July at the Night Of The Prog festival, which means that Dave will be able to play a song with us and depart Big Big Train in style."

Currently touring with the Steve Rothery Band, Foster has also just released a new Dave Foster Band album with Dutch singer Dinet Poortman, Maybe They’ll Come Back For Us.