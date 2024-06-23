Dave Davies "very sad" to find his Rock Hall of Fame trophy for sale on eBay

Kinks icon Dave Davies lost track of Rock Hall trophy around the time of his 2004 stroke and now he hopes to get it back

Dave Davies performs live in concert at New York Society for Ethical Culture Concert Hall on April 12, 2019 in New York City.
(Image credit: Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images)

The Kinks hero Dave Davies was shocked and saddened to find his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy being sold for $12,500 on eBay.

The gong was listed on the website some time after it was found in a storage locker auction of the type made famous on TV shows like Storage Wars.

According to the listing, Davies had not paid the rental fees for the unit for more than a year, allowing the storage company to auction the unit off to the highest bidder.

The award changed hands multiple times before it ended up with its current owners, Colony Records.

Davies was stunned to see the trophy listed for sale and believes he may have lost track of the award around 2004 when he suffered a stroke.

In a post on X, he says the listing was made without his consent, adding: "I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been around the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK.

"I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened.

"We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award backBut maybe we can work something out more reasonable."

The good news for Davies is that the sellers have since removed the listing and they have been communicating with him.

He says: "I have no problem with Colony Records, they bought it in good faith from a legitimate seller. It had changed hands many times. We are working something out so I can get it back when I’m done traveling. They have been very helpful and communicative."

