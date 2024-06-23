Dave Davies "very sad" to find his Rock Hall of Fame trophy for sale on eBay

The Kinks hero Dave Davies was shocked and saddened to find his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy being sold for $12,500 on eBay.

The gong was listed on the website some time after it was found in a storage locker auction of the type made famous on TV shows like Storage Wars.

According to the listing, Davies had not paid the rental fees for the unit for more than a year, allowing the storage company to auction the unit off to the highest bidder.

The award changed hands multiple times before it ended up with its current owners, Colony Records.

Davies was stunned to see the trophy listed for sale and believes he may have lost track of the award around 2004 when he suffered a stroke.

In a post on X, he says the listing was made without his consent, adding: "I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been around the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK.

"I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award backBut maybe we can work something out more reasonable."

The good news for Davies is that the sellers have since removed the listing and they have been communicating with him.

He says: "I have no problem with Colony Records, they bought it in good faith from a legitimate seller. It had changed hands many times. We are working something out so I can get it back when I’m done traveling. They have been very helpful and communicative."