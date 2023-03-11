Dark Angel guitarist Jim Durkin dead at 58

Dark Angel guitarist Jim Durkin passed away on Wednesday, March 8, aged 58.



News of the guitarist's death was shared by his wife Annie on his Facebook page earlier today (March 10).



The post reads: "With a broken and heavy heart, I want to share that the love of my life, my best friend and husband, Jimmy, passed away Wednesday morning. He was not alone as I was with him along with a few close friends until the end. He will be truly missed and no one can ever replace the love I have for him. May he rest in peace.

"Ever Thine, Ever Mine, Ever Ours……. My Immortal Beloved. I will see you again."

The Downey, California thrashers paid their own respects to Durkin, one of their founding members, in a subsequent Facebook post.



"We in the Dark Angel Family are deeply saddened and crushed today with the news of our brother and founder Jimmy Durkin passing away Wednesday morning," the band statement reads.

"We would like to thank his fans for their continuous loyalty and support. We will come out with a full statement very soon. We ask that you please respect the family's privacy while we mourn the loss of this great man."



Alongside drummer Gene Hoglan, Durkin was one of the main songwriters on Dark Angel's first three albums, We Have Arrived (1985), the much-acclaimed Darkness Descends (1986) and Leave Scars (1989). The guitarist exited the group in 1989 ahead of the taping of the Live Scars live album, returning as part of the group's reformed line-up in 2013.

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is among those who've posted condolences following the news of Durkin's death.



"Super sad to hear of the passing of our thrash metal brother Jim Durkin of Dark Angel," Ellefson wrote on Facebook. "Back in 1983 he had auditioned and played guitar at a few rehearsals with us in Megadeth after Greg Handevidt departed and just before Kerry King sat in on guitar for the 1984 shows in the San Francisco Bay area. In fact, we may have even borrowed some of Jim's Marshall amps & cabs to complete our amplifier backline for those debut shows in February, 1984.

Condolences to his family, friends and band mates.... his contribution to thrash metal will be missed by all!"