Danzig back in studio action

Glenn Danzig has confirmed he’s at work recording the follow-up to 2010’s Deth Red Sabaoth.

The frontman reports that guitarist Tommy Victor and drummer Johnny Kelly have been laying down tracks in Los Angeles with producer Chris Rakeshaw. Its release is planned for late 2015 or early 2016.

A separate covers album has been completed and should be launched in the near future. Danzig revealed last year that he was also working on an EP of Elvis Presley cover versions.

In May 2014 he launched a lawsuit against his former band the Misfits, claiming he’d been cut out of profits from merchandise sales. A judge dismissed the case.