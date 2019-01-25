Danko Jones announces new album A Rock Supreme

Danko Jones have announced details of their upcoming album, A Rock Supreme. The band have also shared the first track from the release, Dance Dance Dance.

The album is the follow up to last year's Wild Cat, and will be released on April 26 on Rise Above Records.

"A Rock Supreme is the name of our new studio album," says Danko. "There are 11 songs on it, and they're all fantastic. Trust me – we know what we're doing when it comes to hard rock."

A video for Dance Dance Dance is expected next month to coincide with a two-week tour of the Western US. Support will come from Nashville Pussy and Prima Donna. A complete list of the band's upcoming concerts appears below.

Feb 06: Las Vegas Club172, NV (no Nashville Pussy)

Feb 07: Phoenix The Nile, AZ

Feb 08: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Feb 09: Tustin Marty's On Newport, CA

Feb 10: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Feb 13: Long Beach Alex's Bar, CA

Feb 14: Ventura Discovery, CA

Feb 15: San Jose The Ritz, CA

Feb 16: San Francisco Slim's, CA

Feb 17: Sacramento Harlow's, CA

Feb 19: Bellingham Wild Buffalo House of Music, WA

Feb 20: Portland Dante's, OR

Feb 21: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 13-18: Megacruise

European spring shows

Mar 29: Laufen Biomill, CH

Mar 30: Wil Gare de Lion, CH