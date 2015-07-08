Dani Filth warns industry crisis is coming to a head

Cradle Of Filth mainman Dani Filth believes the music industry’s crisis is “coming to a head.”
He’s reflected on his band’s experiences of the changing music scene as they gear up for the launch of 11th album Hammer Of The Witches on July 10.
Filth tells RockSverige: “The feeling and the passion is still there. Obviously, we’re a lot older and probably a little bit more jaded, since you’ve been through the highs and the lows in the music industry.
“We’ve got the social media and all the bullshit that goes with that. It’s a good thing – but it’s a double-edged sword. Illegal downloading is absolutely choking the music industry and you can see how it’s coming to a head.”
He continues: “I sort of fear for the music industry in general because of what’s happening. The music industry seems to be fair game. Today you can download a thousand albums in a matter of days and never listen to them.”
Cradle Of Filth streamed latest track Enshrined In Crematoria last week. They’re featured in the current issue of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
Cradle Of Filth tour dates
Jul 11: Rockharz Open Air, Germany
Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 05: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 07: Jalometalli Festival, Finland
Aug 14: Summer Breeze, Germany
Oct 16: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 17: Bristol Motion, UK
Oct 18: Norwich The Waterfront, UK
Oct 20: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK
Oct 21: Glasgow Garage, UK
Oct 22: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Oct 23: London Koko, UK
Oct 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 26: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 27: Strasbourg La Laiterie. France
Oct 28: Paris Caberet Sauvage, France
Oct 29: Antwerp Trix Muziekcentrum, Belgium
Oct 30: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Oct 31: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany
Nov 02: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Nov 03: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland
Nov 04: Treviso New Age, Italy
Nov 06: Rome Orion, Italy
Nov 07: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Nov 08: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Nov 09: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Nov 12: Katowice Mega Club, Poland
Nov 13: Brno Klub Fleda, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Berlin C-Club, Germany
Nov 15: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 18: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Nov 19: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Nov 23: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden