Dani Filth warns industry crisis is coming to a head

Cradle Of Filth mainman Dani Filth believes the music industry’s crisis is “coming to a head.”

He’s reflected on his band’s experiences of the changing music scene as they gear up for the launch of 11th album Hammer Of The Witches on July 10.

Filth tells RockSverige: “The feeling and the passion is still there. Obviously, we’re a lot older and probably a little bit more jaded, since you’ve been through the highs and the lows in the music industry.

“We’ve got the social media and all the bullshit that goes with that. It’s a good thing – but it’s a double-edged sword. Illegal downloading is absolutely choking the music industry and you can see how it’s coming to a head.”

He continues: “I sort of fear for the music industry in general because of what’s happening. The music industry seems to be fair game. Today you can download a thousand albums in a matter of days and never listen to them.”

Cradle Of Filth streamed latest track Enshrined In Crematoria last week. They’re featured in the current issue of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Jul 11: Rockharz Open Air, Germany

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 07: Jalometalli Festival, Finland

Aug 14: Summer Breeze, Germany

Oct 16: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 17: Bristol Motion, UK

Oct 18: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Oct 20: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Oct 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 22: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 23: London Koko, UK

Oct 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 26: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 27: Strasbourg La Laiterie. France

Oct 28: Paris Caberet Sauvage, France

Oct 29: Antwerp Trix Muziekcentrum, Belgium

Oct 30: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Oct 31: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Nov 02: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Nov 03: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland

Nov 04: Treviso New Age, Italy

Nov 06: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 07: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Nov 08: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Nov 09: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 12: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Nov 13: Brno Klub Fleda, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Nov 15: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 18: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 19: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 23: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden