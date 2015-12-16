Dani Filth thankful for 22 years in industry

Cradle Of Filth vocalist Dani Filth says the band are thankful to have lasted 22 years as the music business has changed dramatically since he formed the group.

He thinks the “shortening attention span” of music fans and the trend for illegal downloading is having an impact on bands.



“The day after the French incident we played in Copenhagen and we had two members of the SWAT team hiding out by the entrance with fully automatic rifles incase anything happened,” Filth says. “We don’t think anyone was aware that they were even there.”

But he adds: “Everyone knows they’re vulnerable onstage.

“It can strike anytime, anywhere and people have just got to be vigilant. You can’t live in fear.”

Cradle of Filth will be playing four UK and Ireland shows in March to support their 11th album Hammer of The Witches which was released in July.