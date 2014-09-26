Dan Reed reveals pledge boost

Dan Reed has revealed the crowdfunding drive for his upcoming album Transmission has reached 40% of its target in less than a day.

It’s the third time the artist has used PledgeMusic following the release of last two albums Signal Fire and Anthology. And he says he’s “humbled and honoured” by the response to his latest project.

He says on Facebook: “Awoke this morning to find the PledgeMusic campaign for the new album Transmission was at 40% of our goal in less than a day. Humbled and honoured by the support for this new release and I wish to thank everyone who has supported the campaign so far.”

Reed has been working on demos for the past nine months and he’ll hit the studio in November with bassist Bengan Jonasson and drummer Robert Ikiz.

And he reveals the new material will be more experimental than previous work and says Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon has been an influence.

He says on his PledgeMusic page: “I will never be able to leave behind my pop music roots, but Transmission will be about leaving some of those rules behind – branching out, experimenting, and hopefully still tell a story that inspires.

“I have always been a major lover of Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd, so the goal with Transmission is to revisit that kind of production.”

Reed has lined up two UK shows in October. He’ll play Nottingham’s Diamond Club on October 16 and Bath Chapel Arts Centre on October 17.